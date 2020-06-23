All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM

3615 Ash St

3615 Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Ash Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Upgraded townhome in resort style complex with views and amazing amenities- heated pool, jacuzzi, dry sauna, bbq grills, and fitness center! Includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Italian subway tile backsplash, 16" travertine flooring, central A/C and heat, full size stacked washer and dryer, a private balcony, mirrored closet doors, extra storage closets and lot's of natural light. Super close to downtown- less than a mile and a half. About a $4 Uber/Lyft ride. Avail May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Ash St have any available units?
3615 Ash St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 Ash St have?
Some of 3615 Ash St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Ash St currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Ash St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Ash St pet-friendly?
No, 3615 Ash St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3615 Ash St offer parking?
No, 3615 Ash St does not offer parking.
Does 3615 Ash St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 Ash St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Ash St have a pool?
Yes, 3615 Ash St has a pool.
Does 3615 Ash St have accessible units?
No, 3615 Ash St does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Ash St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 Ash St has units with dishwashers.
