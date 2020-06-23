3615 Ash St

Amenities

Upgraded townhome in resort style complex with views and amazing amenities- heated pool, jacuzzi, dry sauna, bbq grills, and fitness center! Includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Italian subway tile backsplash, 16" travertine flooring, central A/C and heat, full size stacked washer and dryer, a private balcony, mirrored closet doors, extra storage closets and lot's of natural light. Super close to downtown- less than a mile and a half. About a $4 Uber/Lyft ride. Avail May 1st.