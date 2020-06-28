All apartments in San Diego
3614 Bernwood Pl #31
3614 Bernwood Pl #31

3614 Bernwood Place · No Longer Available
San Diego
Carmel Valley
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3614 Bernwood Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
3614 Bernwood Pl #31 - 31 Available 10/07/19 Upgraded, bright unit in Martinique complex of Carmel Valley - 2br, 2ba, , Pool, Spa, Fitness room, covered parking, fireplace, washer, dryer, storage.

(RLNE4355833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 have any available units?
3614 Bernwood Pl #31 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 have?
Some of 3614 Bernwood Pl #31's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Bernwood Pl #31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 pet-friendly?
No, 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 offer parking?
Yes, 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 offers parking.
Does 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 have a pool?
Yes, 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 has a pool.
Does 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 have accessible units?
No, 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 does not have units with dishwashers.
