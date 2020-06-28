Rent Calculator
3614 Bernwood Pl #31
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM
3614 Bernwood Pl #31
3614 Bernwood Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
3614 Bernwood Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
3614 Bernwood Pl #31 - 31 Available 10/07/19 Upgraded, bright unit in Martinique complex of Carmel Valley - 2br, 2ba, , Pool, Spa, Fitness room, covered parking, fireplace, washer, dryer, storage.
(RLNE4355833)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 have any available units?
3614 Bernwood Pl #31 doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 have?
Some of 3614 Bernwood Pl #31's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Bernwood Pl #31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 pet-friendly?
No, 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 offer parking?
Yes, 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 offers parking.
Does 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 have a pool?
Yes, 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 has a pool.
Does 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 have accessible units?
No, 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 Bernwood Pl #31 does not have units with dishwashers.
