Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 Available 06/01/19 Vacation Rental! Bankers Hill 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 772 sq. ft. - Must see! Conveniently located SHORT-TERM RENTAL is fully equipped for your stay. The light and airy 2-bedroom 2 bath condo with an open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. All utilities plus cable are included of course!

This unit also features a washer and dryer, as well as a spa for relaxation.

Bankers Hill sometimes known as Park West is a long-established uptown San Diego neighborhood near Balboa Park. The area is primarily residential with a variety of restaurants, shops and lots lots more!

Locations further west allow an elevated, panoramic view of Downtown, San Diego Bay, the airport, Coronado, Harbor Island and Mount Soledad.

Just minutes away from San Diego's Freeways that will take you to all of San Diegos Beaches. The San Diego Gaslamp Quater with more restaurants, Shopping, Museums, Theatres and of course Petco Park.

Your Small Well-Trained Pet OK with Deposit

Book your stay today and you will find yourself coming back for more!

Available June 1st

$2395 Rent

$2395 Security Deposit

Call at (619) 985-4203 or email for a showing lease@sandiegotpm.com

DRE Broker license 01299197



(RLNE4353708)