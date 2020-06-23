All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

3606 1st Ave. Unit 103

3606 1st Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3606 1st Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 Available 06/01/19 Vacation Rental! Bankers Hill 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 772 sq. ft. - Must see! Conveniently located SHORT-TERM RENTAL is fully equipped for your stay. The light and airy 2-bedroom 2 bath condo with an open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. All utilities plus cable are included of course!
This unit also features a washer and dryer, as well as a spa for relaxation.
Bankers Hill sometimes known as Park West is a long-established uptown San Diego neighborhood near Balboa Park. The area is primarily residential with a variety of restaurants, shops and lots lots more!
Locations further west allow an elevated, panoramic view of Downtown, San Diego Bay, the airport, Coronado, Harbor Island and Mount Soledad.
Just minutes away from San Diego's Freeways that will take you to all of San Diegos Beaches. The San Diego Gaslamp Quater with more restaurants, Shopping, Museums, Theatres and of course Petco Park.
Your Small Well-Trained Pet OK with Deposit
Book your stay today and you will find yourself coming back for more!
Available June 1st
$2395 Rent
$2395 Security Deposit
Call at (619) 985-4203 or email for a showing lease@sandiegotpm.com
DRE Broker license 01299197

(RLNE4353708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 have any available units?
3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 have?
Some of 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 offer parking?
No, 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 does not offer parking.
Does 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3606 1st Ave. Unit 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
