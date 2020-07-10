All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

3588 Tridle Way

3588 Tridle Way · No Longer Available
Location

3588 Tridle Way, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3588 Tridle Way Available 06/26/20 4 BR 2.5 BA 1958 SQFT SAN DIEGO HOME - Beautiful and well maintained home in San Diego. The property has an open floor plan that features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. The Property also features a large family room with a fireplace and high ceilings. The home also has a large and private backyard.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5806559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3588 Tridle Way have any available units?
3588 Tridle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3588 Tridle Way currently offering any rent specials?
3588 Tridle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3588 Tridle Way pet-friendly?
No, 3588 Tridle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3588 Tridle Way offer parking?
No, 3588 Tridle Way does not offer parking.
Does 3588 Tridle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3588 Tridle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3588 Tridle Way have a pool?
No, 3588 Tridle Way does not have a pool.
Does 3588 Tridle Way have accessible units?
No, 3588 Tridle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3588 Tridle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3588 Tridle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3588 Tridle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3588 Tridle Way does not have units with air conditioning.

