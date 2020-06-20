All apartments in San Diego
3585 Caminito El Rincon

3585 Caminito El Rincon · No Longer Available
Location

3585 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 Caminito El Rincon have any available units?
3585 Caminito El Rincon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3585 Caminito El Rincon have?
Some of 3585 Caminito El Rincon's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 Caminito El Rincon currently offering any rent specials?
3585 Caminito El Rincon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 Caminito El Rincon pet-friendly?
No, 3585 Caminito El Rincon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3585 Caminito El Rincon offer parking?
No, 3585 Caminito El Rincon does not offer parking.
Does 3585 Caminito El Rincon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3585 Caminito El Rincon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 Caminito El Rincon have a pool?
Yes, 3585 Caminito El Rincon has a pool.
Does 3585 Caminito El Rincon have accessible units?
No, 3585 Caminito El Rincon does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 Caminito El Rincon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3585 Caminito El Rincon has units with dishwashers.

