Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3585 Caminito El Rincon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3585 Caminito El Rincon
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3585 Caminito El Rincon
3585 Caminito El Rincon
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3585 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3585 Caminito El Rincon have any available units?
3585 Caminito El Rincon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3585 Caminito El Rincon have?
Some of 3585 Caminito El Rincon's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3585 Caminito El Rincon currently offering any rent specials?
3585 Caminito El Rincon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 Caminito El Rincon pet-friendly?
No, 3585 Caminito El Rincon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3585 Caminito El Rincon offer parking?
No, 3585 Caminito El Rincon does not offer parking.
Does 3585 Caminito El Rincon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3585 Caminito El Rincon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 Caminito El Rincon have a pool?
Yes, 3585 Caminito El Rincon has a pool.
Does 3585 Caminito El Rincon have accessible units?
No, 3585 Caminito El Rincon does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 Caminito El Rincon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3585 Caminito El Rincon has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University