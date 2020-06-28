3584 Felton Street

Amenities
Charming 1 Bedroom Cottage w/Fenced in Front Yard and Private Back Patio - This charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage is located in the amazing neighborhood of North Park. The property is located in the quiet residential part of North Park but close to many restaurants, entertainment, shopping, grocery stores and coffee shops. Perfect for anyone who likes to be near the action but come home to quiet, peaceful living. This adorable cottage features a fenced in front yard, private back patio, washer/dryer, assigned off street parking, wood flooring throughout, recessed LED lighting, gas stove and ceiling fans to help maintain a comfortable living environment. Outdoor space is great for relaxing, grilling and outdoor dining. Easy access to the 805, 15, 94 and 8 freeways.
No pets--No smoking--One year lease--Renter's insurance required--Resident responsible for all utilities including water.
Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:
1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.
The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts
No Pets Allowed
