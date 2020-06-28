All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3584 Felton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3584 Felton Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

3584 Felton Street

3584 Felton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3584 Felton Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
Charming 1 Bedroom Cottage w/Fenced in Front Yard and Private Back Patio - This charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage is located in the amazing neighborhood of North Park. The property is located in the quiet residential part of North Park but close to many restaurants, entertainment, shopping, grocery stores and coffee shops. Perfect for anyone who likes to be near the action but come home to quiet, peaceful living. This adorable cottage features a fenced in front yard, private back patio, washer/dryer, assigned off street parking, wood flooring throughout, recessed LED lighting, gas stove and ceiling fans to help maintain a comfortable living environment. Outdoor space is great for relaxing, grilling and outdoor dining. Easy access to the 805, 15, 94 and 8 freeways.

No pets--No smoking--One year lease--Renter's insurance required--Resident responsible for all utilities including water.

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #0202246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5069690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3584 Felton Street have any available units?
3584 Felton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3584 Felton Street have?
Some of 3584 Felton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3584 Felton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3584 Felton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3584 Felton Street pet-friendly?
No, 3584 Felton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3584 Felton Street offer parking?
Yes, 3584 Felton Street offers parking.
Does 3584 Felton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3584 Felton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3584 Felton Street have a pool?
No, 3584 Felton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3584 Felton Street have accessible units?
No, 3584 Felton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3584 Felton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3584 Felton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University