Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3576 MAGUIRE RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3576 MAGUIRE RD
3576 Maguire Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3576 Maguire Road, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3576 MAGUIRE RD have any available units?
3576 MAGUIRE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3576 MAGUIRE RD currently offering any rent specials?
3576 MAGUIRE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3576 MAGUIRE RD pet-friendly?
No, 3576 MAGUIRE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3576 MAGUIRE RD offer parking?
Yes, 3576 MAGUIRE RD offers parking.
Does 3576 MAGUIRE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3576 MAGUIRE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3576 MAGUIRE RD have a pool?
No, 3576 MAGUIRE RD does not have a pool.
Does 3576 MAGUIRE RD have accessible units?
No, 3576 MAGUIRE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3576 MAGUIRE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3576 MAGUIRE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3576 MAGUIRE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3576 MAGUIRE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
