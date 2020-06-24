Rent Calculator
3571 Syracuse Ave
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:51 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3571 Syracuse Ave
3571 Syracuse Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3571 Syracuse Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3571 Syracuse Ave have any available units?
3571 Syracuse Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3571 Syracuse Ave have?
Some of 3571 Syracuse Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3571 Syracuse Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3571 Syracuse Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3571 Syracuse Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3571 Syracuse Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3571 Syracuse Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3571 Syracuse Ave offers parking.
Does 3571 Syracuse Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3571 Syracuse Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3571 Syracuse Ave have a pool?
No, 3571 Syracuse Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3571 Syracuse Ave have accessible units?
No, 3571 Syracuse Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3571 Syracuse Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3571 Syracuse Ave has units with dishwashers.
