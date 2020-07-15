All apartments in San Diego
3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N

3570 1st Avenue · (619) 847-7022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3570 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
2 bed 2 bath -

(RLNE5889359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N have any available units?
3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N currently offering any rent specials?
3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N is pet friendly.
Does 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N offer parking?
No, 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N does not offer parking.
Does 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N have a pool?
No, 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N does not have a pool.
Does 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N have accessible units?
No, 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N does not have accessible units.
Does 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N does not have units with air conditioning.

