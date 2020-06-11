All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3566 Voyager Circle

3566 Voyager Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3566 Voyager Circle, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3566 Voyager Circle Available 02/01/19 Newly Remodeled Condo in Carmel Valley - Bright and remodeled condo in the heart of Carmel Valley (San Diego), in the East Bluff Del Mar Highlands complex. This two bedroom, two bath remodeled condo features new finishes, fixtures, appliances and a new AC and heating system. The condo opens up to a spacious living room with a fireplace and dining area with a large sliding glass door providing great natural light to the space. The upgraded kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and resurfaced cabinets.

The large bedrooms include two closets with new mirrored doors and ensuite bathrooms with new vanities and fixtures with shower/tub combinations. Other upgrades to the condo include new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new paint and new light fixtures. The large patio off the living room has ample space for seating or dining area and also includes a storage closet. The condo includes a stacked washer/dryer and a detached two car garage. Community amenities include a pool and spa. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

Schools nearby include: Solana Highlands Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle and Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is is close to shopping, grocery, restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LEGOLAND, Historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the neighborhood.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING SELECT ONE OF THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS:
1. To schedule a showing through our automated systems from your smart phone, call (858) 252-0480 and be prepared to enter the street number in address of the property of interest (123 Broadway would be entered as 123). The automated system will recognize the property and will send you a link to schedule a showing through our online service called Tenant Turner.
- OR -
Copy and paste the link into your web browser to visit the schedule showing page for the property of interest, then fill in the contact information fields on the left side of the page and click "Continue To Next Step":
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3566-voyager-circle?p=TenantTurner
2. Call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent
2. Find the property of interest, open the listing and then click on "Apply Online".
3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.
4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.
5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.
6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).
7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.

RENTAL CRITERIA:
1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.
2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.
3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.
4. No co-signers will be accepted.
5. Renters insurance is also required.
6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.
7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
Schedule a showing: (858) 252-0480
General Information: (858) 792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4622816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

