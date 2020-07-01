3564 Mission Mesa Way

Amenities
This is a great short term rental, Looking for renter to rent till May 31, 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths townhome
Close to Allied Gardens, Del Cerro and Santee area
Great location with convenience of city life and country living
Great amenities offered by the community and the surrounding areas
Mission Trails Regional Park and Lake Murray is within reach
Santee Lake and Recreation area is just minutes away
Great floor plan with garage at bottom floor
Laundry hook ups are on the 1st floor
Extra storage area under the stair case for storing seasonal items
Inviting front porch welcome all guests
Exceptional high ceiling in Living Room together with cozy fireplace
get in ready for the upcoming holidays!
Spacious living room is just next to the kitchen
Kitchen offers a good size eat in area as well.
2 spacious suites are located on the 3rd floor
Extra storage in hallway.
Be impressed by space offered and great amenities that
comes with the house.
Make this your great short term stay in San Diego
Call today to schedule the private showing time.
Top Notch Realty Inc.
858-715-0688
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5219792)