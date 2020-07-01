3564 Mission Mesa Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace extra storage

This is a great short term rental, Looking for renter to rent till May 31, 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths townhome

Close to Allied Gardens, Del Cerro and Santee area

Great location with convenience of city life and country living

Great amenities offered by the community and the surrounding areas

Mission Trails Regional Park and Lake Murray is within reach

Santee Lake and Recreation area is just minutes away



Great floor plan with garage at bottom floor

Laundry hook ups are on the 1st floor

Extra storage area under the stair case for storing seasonal items

Inviting front porch welcome all guests

Exceptional high ceiling in Living Room together with cozy fireplace



get in ready for the upcoming holidays!

Spacious living room is just next to the kitchen

Kitchen offers a good size eat in area as well.

2 spacious suites are located on the 3rd floor

Extra storage in hallway.

Be impressed by space offered and great amenities that

comes with the house.



Make this your great short term stay in San Diego



Call today to schedule the private showing time.



Top Notch Realty Inc.

858-715-0688



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5219792)