Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

3564 Mission Mesa Way

3564 Mission Mesa Way · No Longer Available
Location

3564 Mission Mesa Way, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
This is a great short term rental, Looking for renter to rent till May 31, 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths townhome
Close to Allied Gardens, Del Cerro and Santee area
Great location with convenience of city life and country living
Great amenities offered by the community and the surrounding areas
Mission Trails Regional Park and Lake Murray is within reach
Santee Lake and Recreation area is just minutes away

Great floor plan with garage at bottom floor
Laundry hook ups are on the 1st floor
Extra storage area under the stair case for storing seasonal items
Inviting front porch welcome all guests
Exceptional high ceiling in Living Room together with cozy fireplace

get in ready for the upcoming holidays!
Spacious living room is just next to the kitchen
Kitchen offers a good size eat in area as well.
2 spacious suites are located on the 3rd floor
Extra storage in hallway.
Be impressed by space offered and great amenities that
comes with the house.

Make this your great short term stay in San Diego

Call today to schedule the private showing time.

Top Notch Realty Inc.
858-715-0688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5219792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3564 Mission Mesa Way have any available units?
3564 Mission Mesa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3564 Mission Mesa Way have?
Some of 3564 Mission Mesa Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3564 Mission Mesa Way currently offering any rent specials?
3564 Mission Mesa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3564 Mission Mesa Way pet-friendly?
No, 3564 Mission Mesa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3564 Mission Mesa Way offer parking?
Yes, 3564 Mission Mesa Way offers parking.
Does 3564 Mission Mesa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3564 Mission Mesa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3564 Mission Mesa Way have a pool?
No, 3564 Mission Mesa Way does not have a pool.
Does 3564 Mission Mesa Way have accessible units?
No, 3564 Mission Mesa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3564 Mission Mesa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3564 Mission Mesa Way does not have units with dishwashers.

