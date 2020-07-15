All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

3562 Sunset Lane

3562 Sunset Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3562 Sunset Lane, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3562 Sunset Lane have any available units?
3562 Sunset Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3562 Sunset Lane have?
Some of 3562 Sunset Lane's amenities include pool, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3562 Sunset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3562 Sunset Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3562 Sunset Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3562 Sunset Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3562 Sunset Lane offer parking?
No, 3562 Sunset Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3562 Sunset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3562 Sunset Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3562 Sunset Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3562 Sunset Lane has a pool.
Does 3562 Sunset Lane have accessible units?
No, 3562 Sunset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3562 Sunset Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3562 Sunset Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
