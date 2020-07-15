Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3562 Sunset Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3562 Sunset Lane
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3562 Sunset Lane
3562 Sunset Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3562 Sunset Lane, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro
Amenities
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3562 Sunset Lane have any available units?
3562 Sunset Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3562 Sunset Lane have?
Some of 3562 Sunset Lane's amenities include pool, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3562 Sunset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3562 Sunset Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3562 Sunset Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3562 Sunset Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3562 Sunset Lane offer parking?
No, 3562 Sunset Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3562 Sunset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3562 Sunset Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3562 Sunset Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3562 Sunset Lane has a pool.
Does 3562 Sunset Lane have accessible units?
No, 3562 Sunset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3562 Sunset Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3562 Sunset Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd
San Diego, CA 92131
Elan Coco Palms
4975 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University