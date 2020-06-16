3555 Promontory Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished Property Amenities parking pool hot tub internet access

Private Bedroom in Stunning Pacific Beach Home with Luxurious Outdoor Pool - ***MOVE IN WITH A REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT***



The Space



A private bedroom is available at this elegant 8 bed, 6.5 bath Pacific Beach home. Complete with a resort-like backyard featuring a pool and spa, as well as travertine tile throughout the interior, this upscale home is amazing inside and out! Note that offer is available for a limited time for qualified applicants. Please inquire for additional details.



Includes



This home features furnished common spaces, A/C, in-unit laundry, and kitchen essentials including a dishwasher. It also provides high-speed WiFi and monthly professional cleaning services. Parking is available on a first come, first served basis.



About the Neighborhood



This perfect location offers outdoor paradise--its only three short blocks to Mission Bay and the beach. And within a mile, popular dining spots Bayside Landing, Cafe by the Bay, and Tidal are great choices for dinner out. Getting around town for work or errands is a breeze thanks to I-5 and I-8. Plus, Vons and Ralphs are nearby for grocery runs, or pick up some special ingredients from Pata Negra Market--all are within a two-mile drive.



About Bungalow



Bungalow takes the hassle out of housing. We offer private bedrooms and flexible leasing in the countrys most vibrant neighborhoods, match you with roommates youll love coming home to, and furnish all the common areas with designer picks. Offering monthly community events, we also make it easy for you to connect with other Bungalow members in your city.



No Pets Allowed



