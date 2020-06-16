All apartments in San Diego
3555 Promontory Street
3555 Promontory Street

3555 Promontory Street · (415) 997-3615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3555 Promontory Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Private Bedroom in Stunning Pacific Beach Home with Luxurious Outdoor Pool - ***MOVE IN WITH A REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT***

The Space

A private bedroom is available at this elegant 8 bed, 6.5 bath Pacific Beach home. Complete with a resort-like backyard featuring a pool and spa, as well as travertine tile throughout the interior, this upscale home is amazing inside and out! Note that offer is available for a limited time for qualified applicants. Please inquire for additional details.

Includes

This home features furnished common spaces, A/C, in-unit laundry, and kitchen essentials including a dishwasher. It also provides high-speed WiFi and monthly professional cleaning services. Parking is available on a first come, first served basis.

About the Neighborhood

This perfect location offers outdoor paradise--its only three short blocks to Mission Bay and the beach. And within a mile, popular dining spots Bayside Landing, Cafe by the Bay, and Tidal are great choices for dinner out. Getting around town for work or errands is a breeze thanks to I-5 and I-8. Plus, Vons and Ralphs are nearby for grocery runs, or pick up some special ingredients from Pata Negra Market--all are within a two-mile drive.

About Bungalow

Bungalow takes the hassle out of housing. We offer private bedrooms and flexible leasing in the countrys most vibrant neighborhoods, match you with roommates youll love coming home to, and furnish all the common areas with designer picks. Offering monthly community events, we also make it easy for you to connect with other Bungalow members in your city.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5424603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Promontory Street have any available units?
3555 Promontory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3555 Promontory Street have?
Some of 3555 Promontory Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Promontory Street currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Promontory Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Promontory Street pet-friendly?
No, 3555 Promontory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3555 Promontory Street offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Promontory Street does offer parking.
Does 3555 Promontory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 Promontory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Promontory Street have a pool?
Yes, 3555 Promontory Street has a pool.
Does 3555 Promontory Street have accessible units?
No, 3555 Promontory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Promontory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3555 Promontory Street has units with dishwashers.
