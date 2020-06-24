All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3555 Monair Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3555 Monair Dr
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:07 AM

3555 Monair Dr

3555 Monair Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3555 Monair Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Monair Dr have any available units?
3555 Monair Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3555 Monair Dr have?
Some of 3555 Monair Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Monair Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Monair Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Monair Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3555 Monair Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3555 Monair Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Monair Dr offers parking.
Does 3555 Monair Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3555 Monair Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Monair Dr have a pool?
No, 3555 Monair Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3555 Monair Dr have accessible units?
No, 3555 Monair Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Monair Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3555 Monair Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University