3555 Monair Dr
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:07 AM
1 of 5
3555 Monair Dr
3555 Monair Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3555 Monair Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3555 Monair Dr have any available units?
3555 Monair Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3555 Monair Dr have?
Some of 3555 Monair Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 3555 Monair Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Monair Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Monair Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3555 Monair Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3555 Monair Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Monair Dr offers parking.
Does 3555 Monair Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3555 Monair Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Monair Dr have a pool?
No, 3555 Monair Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3555 Monair Dr have accessible units?
No, 3555 Monair Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Monair Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3555 Monair Dr has units with dishwashers.
