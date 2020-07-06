Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3555 Chamoune Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3555 Chamoune Ave
Last updated November 25 2019 at 10:36 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3555 Chamoune Ave
3555 Chamoune Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3555 Chamoune Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3555 Chamoune Ave have any available units?
3555 Chamoune Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3555 Chamoune Ave have?
Some of 3555 Chamoune Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3555 Chamoune Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Chamoune Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Chamoune Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3555 Chamoune Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3555 Chamoune Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Chamoune Ave offers parking.
Does 3555 Chamoune Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3555 Chamoune Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Chamoune Ave have a pool?
No, 3555 Chamoune Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3555 Chamoune Ave have accessible units?
No, 3555 Chamoune Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Chamoune Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3555 Chamoune Ave has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University