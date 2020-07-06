All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3555 Chamoune Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3555 Chamoune Ave
Last updated November 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

3555 Chamoune Ave

3555 Chamoune Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3555 Chamoune Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Chamoune Ave have any available units?
3555 Chamoune Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3555 Chamoune Ave have?
Some of 3555 Chamoune Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Chamoune Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Chamoune Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Chamoune Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3555 Chamoune Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3555 Chamoune Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Chamoune Ave offers parking.
Does 3555 Chamoune Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3555 Chamoune Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Chamoune Ave have a pool?
No, 3555 Chamoune Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3555 Chamoune Ave have accessible units?
No, 3555 Chamoune Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Chamoune Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3555 Chamoune Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University