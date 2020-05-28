Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3546 40th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
3546 40th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
3546 40th St
3546 40th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3546 40th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 beds 2 baths home Great Location, Private Yard/Driveway, Alley Access
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3546 40th St have any available units?
3546 40th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3546 40th St have?
Some of 3546 40th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3546 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
3546 40th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3546 40th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3546 40th St is pet friendly.
Does 3546 40th St offer parking?
Yes, 3546 40th St does offer parking.
Does 3546 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3546 40th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3546 40th St have a pool?
No, 3546 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 3546 40th St have accessible units?
No, 3546 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3546 40th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3546 40th St has units with dishwashers.
