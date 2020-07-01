3544 Caminito El Rincon

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly sauna tennis court

Ideally located 2 bedroom DOWNSTAIRS unit with greenbelt view. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, Central Air Conditioning. Good size patio. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Water included in HOA. Tenant pays for SDG&E and cable. One assigned carport, and plenty of guest and street parking. Resort like Community pool, spa, fitness center, sauna, and tennis court. Award winning schools. Minutes to fwy, shopping, restaurants, movie theatre, torrey pines hiking, & Del Mar beach. Small pet ok.