Last updated November 24 2019 at 1:30 PM

3544 Caminito El Rincon

3544 Caminito El Rincon · No Longer Available
Location

3544 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Ideally located 2 bedroom DOWNSTAIRS unit with greenbelt view. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, Central Air Conditioning. Good size patio. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Water included in HOA. Tenant pays for SDG&E and cable. One assigned carport, and plenty of guest and street parking. Resort like Community pool, spa, fitness center, sauna, and tennis court. Award winning schools. Minutes to fwy, shopping, restaurants, movie theatre, torrey pines hiking, & Del Mar beach. Small pet ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Caminito El Rincon have any available units?
3544 Caminito El Rincon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3544 Caminito El Rincon have?
Some of 3544 Caminito El Rincon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 Caminito El Rincon currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Caminito El Rincon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Caminito El Rincon pet-friendly?
Yes, 3544 Caminito El Rincon is pet friendly.
Does 3544 Caminito El Rincon offer parking?
Yes, 3544 Caminito El Rincon offers parking.
Does 3544 Caminito El Rincon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3544 Caminito El Rincon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Caminito El Rincon have a pool?
Yes, 3544 Caminito El Rincon has a pool.
Does 3544 Caminito El Rincon have accessible units?
No, 3544 Caminito El Rincon does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Caminito El Rincon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3544 Caminito El Rincon has units with dishwashers.

