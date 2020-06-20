All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:16 AM

3535 Crestwood Pl.

3535 Crestwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

3535 Crestwood Place, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
619-850-9777 narda@reefpointrealty Modern 4 level home. 2 car garage. narda@reefpointrealty.com 619-850-9777

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Crestwood Pl. have any available units?
3535 Crestwood Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 Crestwood Pl. have?
Some of 3535 Crestwood Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Crestwood Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Crestwood Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Crestwood Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 3535 Crestwood Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3535 Crestwood Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Crestwood Pl. offers parking.
Does 3535 Crestwood Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 Crestwood Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Crestwood Pl. have a pool?
No, 3535 Crestwood Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Crestwood Pl. have accessible units?
No, 3535 Crestwood Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Crestwood Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 Crestwood Pl. has units with dishwashers.
