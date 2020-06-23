All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3535 1st Avenue

3535 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3535 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 1st Avenue have any available units?
3535 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 1st Avenue have?
Some of 3535 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3535 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3535 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3535 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 3535 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3535 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 3535 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3535 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3535 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
