Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM
3530 Wilshire Terrace
3530 Wilshire Terrace
Location
3530 Wilshire Terrace, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, spacious apartment close to Balboa park, North park, restaurants and freeways
(RLNE4870428)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3530 Wilshire Terrace have any available units?
3530 Wilshire Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3530 Wilshire Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Wilshire Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Wilshire Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Wilshire Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3530 Wilshire Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3530 Wilshire Terrace offers parking.
Does 3530 Wilshire Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Wilshire Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Wilshire Terrace have a pool?
No, 3530 Wilshire Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Wilshire Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3530 Wilshire Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Wilshire Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Wilshire Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3530 Wilshire Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3530 Wilshire Terrace has units with air conditioning.
