3530 Indiana St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located just minutes from the heart of Hillcrest and North Park, this cozy 1Br 1Ba Duplex is available now! The unit comes with access to the large fenced back yard perfect for summer BBQ’s. Keeping your space clean will be a breeze as the unit features hardwood flooring through the living areas with vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen includes a gas stove/oven and a refrigerator. Parking will be a breeze with the off street parking located off the alley behind the building and the ample street parking on Indiana St. Don’t miss your opportunity to live in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in San Diego, give us a call today!