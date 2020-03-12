All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:08 AM

3530 Indiana St

3530 Indiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

3530 Indiana Street, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just minutes from the heart of Hillcrest and North Park, this cozy 1Br 1Ba Duplex is available now! The unit comes with access to the large fenced back yard perfect for summer BBQ’s. Keeping your space clean will be a breeze as the unit features hardwood flooring through the living areas with vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen includes a gas stove/oven and a refrigerator. Parking will be a breeze with the off street parking located off the alley behind the building and the ample street parking on Indiana St. Don’t miss your opportunity to live in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in San Diego, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Indiana St have any available units?
3530 Indiana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Indiana St have?
Some of 3530 Indiana St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Indiana St currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Indiana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Indiana St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3530 Indiana St is pet friendly.
Does 3530 Indiana St offer parking?
Yes, 3530 Indiana St offers parking.
Does 3530 Indiana St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Indiana St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Indiana St have a pool?
No, 3530 Indiana St does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Indiana St have accessible units?
No, 3530 Indiana St does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Indiana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Indiana St does not have units with dishwashers.
