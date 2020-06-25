Amenities

3526 Garrison St. Available 05/18/20 Breezy Beautiful Point Loma Hilltop Home! Available late May - This charming home has views, views and VIEWS! The entire front of the house has views of the stunning San Diego waterfront and monumental Coronado Bridge. This is a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with an ADDITIONAL GRANNY FLAT that comes with patio access. Both sections of the property are comfortable and spacious. This property has off street parking and a two car garage.



Utilities: no utilities included

Pet Policy: pets upon approval & additional $35/month per pet rent

Lease Term: 11 months with renewal options

Parking: Driveway & garage

Gardening: Included



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



(RLNE4861092)