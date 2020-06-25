All apartments in San Diego
Location

3526 Garrison Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Fleetridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3526 Garrison St. Available 05/18/20 Breezy Beautiful Point Loma Hilltop Home! Available late May - This charming home has views, views and VIEWS! The entire front of the house has views of the stunning San Diego waterfront and monumental Coronado Bridge. This is a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with an ADDITIONAL GRANNY FLAT that comes with patio access. Both sections of the property are comfortable and spacious. This property has off street parking and a two car garage.

Utilities: no utilities included
Pet Policy: pets upon approval & additional $35/month per pet rent
Lease Term: 11 months with renewal options
Parking: Driveway & garage
Gardening: Included

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE4861092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 Garrison St. have any available units?
3526 Garrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 Garrison St. have?
Some of 3526 Garrison St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 Garrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Garrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Garrison St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 Garrison St. is pet friendly.
Does 3526 Garrison St. offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Garrison St. offers parking.
Does 3526 Garrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 Garrison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Garrison St. have a pool?
No, 3526 Garrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 3526 Garrison St. have accessible units?
No, 3526 Garrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Garrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 Garrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.
