3520 Lebon Drive Unit 5311

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard internet cafe gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

2 Bedroom Upgraded Condo Close to UCSD - Royce Realty & Property Management presents this upgraded condo conveniently located in the heart of UTC! Many upgrades including granite counter tops, cherry-wood cabinets, new carpeting, fresh paint, tiled shower, stainless steel appliances, mirrored closet doors, and washer/dryer inside of unit. Underground gated parking included. In the heart of UTC. Common area amenities include a cyber cafe with free WiFi, pool/spa, exercise room and more.



The property is situated on the cusp of the La Jolla Village, located northeast of La Jolla and just East of Interstate 5. The La Jolla Village is celebrated for its namesake, having The La Jolla Village Square shopping and residential mall, which includes La Jolla's two movie theaters, the La Jolla Whole Foods and many other dining and shopping locales. With great access to shops, freeways, dining and more, there is a lot to love about this boutique community. This top floor unit comes with a serene view of the courtyard with ample lighting from its Southern exposire. Close to UCSD.



Pets okay with additional pet rent.



