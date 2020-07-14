All apartments in San Diego
3520 Lebon Drive Unit 5311

3520 Lebon Drive · (858) 480-5570
Location

3520 Lebon Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3520 Lebon Drive Unit 5311 · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
2 Bedroom Upgraded Condo Close to UCSD - Royce Realty & Property Management presents this upgraded condo conveniently located in the heart of UTC! Many upgrades including granite counter tops, cherry-wood cabinets, new carpeting, fresh paint, tiled shower, stainless steel appliances, mirrored closet doors, and washer/dryer inside of unit. Underground gated parking included. In the heart of UTC. Common area amenities include a cyber cafe with free WiFi, pool/spa, exercise room and more.

The property is situated on the cusp of the La Jolla Village, located northeast of La Jolla and just East of Interstate 5. The La Jolla Village is celebrated for its namesake, having The La Jolla Village Square shopping and residential mall, which includes La Jolla's two movie theaters, the La Jolla Whole Foods and many other dining and shopping locales. With great access to shops, freeways, dining and more, there is a lot to love about this boutique community. This top floor unit comes with a serene view of the courtyard with ample lighting from its Southern exposire. Close to UCSD.

Pets okay with additional pet rent.

(RLNE3056244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

