350 K Street Unit 617

This pretty, furnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in Marina neighborhood in San Diego, has all the conveniences you need to live comfortably and safely. This home is located near to and from Downton Coronado, in a Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable rated area with excellent transit.



The intimate interior has luxury vinyl flooring. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth quartz countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. An overhead cabinet, vanity cabinets, and shower/tub combo in the bathrooms. The unit has air conditioning, double pane/storm windows, and forced-air heating along with in-unit washer and dryer. No smoking. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



The exterior has a relaxing balcony. Tenants can use the bar area, fitness center, clubhouse, and barbecue area. It comes with parking spots in the underground garage.



Tenant pays for gas, electricity (SDG&E), cable, and the Internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 76

Bike Score: 82



Bus lines:

3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.3 mile

901 Iris Transit Center - Downtown San Diego - 0.4 mile

12 City College - Skyline Hills - 0.4 mile

5 Downtown San Diego - Euclid Transit Center - 0.5 mile



