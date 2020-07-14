All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:21 AM

350 K Street Unit 617

350 K Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 K Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

This pretty, furnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in Marina neighborhood in San Diego, has all the conveniences you need to live comfortably and safely. This home is located near to and from Downton Coronado, in a Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable rated area with excellent transit.

The intimate interior has luxury vinyl flooring. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth quartz countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. An overhead cabinet, vanity cabinets, and shower/tub combo in the bathrooms. The unit has air conditioning, double pane/storm windows, and forced-air heating along with in-unit washer and dryer. No smoking. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

The exterior has a relaxing balcony. Tenants can use the bar area, fitness center, clubhouse, and barbecue area. It comes with parking spots in the underground garage.

Tenant pays for gas, electricity (SDG&E), cable, and the Internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 97
Transit Score: 76
Bike Score: 82

Bus lines:
3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.3 mile
901 Iris Transit Center - Downtown San Diego - 0.4 mile
12 City College - Skyline Hills - 0.4 mile
5 Downtown San Diego - Euclid Transit Center - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5907378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 K Street Unit 617 have any available units?
350 K Street Unit 617 has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 K Street Unit 617 have?
Some of 350 K Street Unit 617's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 K Street Unit 617 currently offering any rent specials?
350 K Street Unit 617 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 K Street Unit 617 pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 K Street Unit 617 is pet friendly.
Does 350 K Street Unit 617 offer parking?
Yes, 350 K Street Unit 617 offers parking.
Does 350 K Street Unit 617 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 K Street Unit 617 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 K Street Unit 617 have a pool?
No, 350 K Street Unit 617 does not have a pool.
Does 350 K Street Unit 617 have accessible units?
No, 350 K Street Unit 617 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 K Street Unit 617 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 K Street Unit 617 has units with dishwashers.
