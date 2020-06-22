All apartments in San Diego
350 K.st
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:58 AM

350 K.st

350 K St · No Longer Available
Location

350 K St, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just minutes from Petco Park and overlooking the convention center, this 3br 2ba condo is set in the ideal location! The building offers secured entry, a fitness center, a pool and off street parking in the underground garage. The unit itself features hardwood flooring throughout with the exception of the tile floors in the bathrooms. The kitchen features an open layout with granite counters, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher) and updated cabinets. For your convenience the unit comes with a washer/drying in unit. For your comfort, the unit has central AC & heat. The master boasts a walk in closet, a large tub and plenty of storage. Sorry, pets will not be considered. Enjoy all Downtown San Diego has to offer at the tip of your fingers call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 K.st have any available units?
350 K.st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 K.st have?
Some of 350 K.st's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 K.st currently offering any rent specials?
350 K.st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 K.st pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 K.st is pet friendly.
Does 350 K.st offer parking?
Yes, 350 K.st offers parking.
Does 350 K.st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 K.st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 K.st have a pool?
Yes, 350 K.st has a pool.
Does 350 K.st have accessible units?
No, 350 K.st does not have accessible units.
Does 350 K.st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 K.st has units with dishwashers.
