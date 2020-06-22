Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just minutes from Petco Park and overlooking the convention center, this 3br 2ba condo is set in the ideal location! The building offers secured entry, a fitness center, a pool and off street parking in the underground garage. The unit itself features hardwood flooring throughout with the exception of the tile floors in the bathrooms. The kitchen features an open layout with granite counters, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher) and updated cabinets. For your convenience the unit comes with a washer/drying in unit. For your comfort, the unit has central AC & heat. The master boasts a walk in closet, a large tub and plenty of storage. Sorry, pets will not be considered. Enjoy all Downtown San Diego has to offer at the tip of your fingers call us today!