350 11th Avenue #322
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

350 11th Avenue #322

350 North 11th Avenue · (760) 703-2976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 North 11th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 350 11th Avenue #322 · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Beautiful 1 Bedroom at Icon in East Village - Located in the hip urban community of East Village and just steps from Petco Park, this well-maintained condo features new wood-like vinyl floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, lots of natural light, floor to ceiling windows and a private balcony. This building has it all! Theater room, state of the art fitness center, courtyard with amazing art, security, underground parking, and even a 25th floor observation deck where you can BBQ and look right into Petco Park and watch the Padre games. Interior courtyard condo provides quiet atmosphere and no street noise.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 11th Avenue #322 have any available units?
350 11th Avenue #322 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 11th Avenue #322 have?
Some of 350 11th Avenue #322's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 11th Avenue #322 currently offering any rent specials?
350 11th Avenue #322 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 11th Avenue #322 pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 11th Avenue #322 is pet friendly.
Does 350 11th Avenue #322 offer parking?
Yes, 350 11th Avenue #322 offers parking.
Does 350 11th Avenue #322 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 11th Avenue #322 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 11th Avenue #322 have a pool?
No, 350 11th Avenue #322 does not have a pool.
Does 350 11th Avenue #322 have accessible units?
No, 350 11th Avenue #322 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 11th Avenue #322 have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 11th Avenue #322 does not have units with dishwashers.
