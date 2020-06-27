All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3496 Ediwhar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3496 Ediwhar Ave
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

3496 Ediwhar Ave

3496 Ediwhar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3496 Ediwhar Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$3,150 - 4 Bed 2 Bath House in Serra Mesa - Great Location: 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house is located in a quiet neighborhood in Serra Mesa. Hard wood floorings in the main living space leading down the hall into the 4th bedroom, and new carpet in all other bedrooms. Gorgeous backyard with green grass and plenty of space for entertaining.

Includes washer and dryer and gardener.

Great location with school across the street, close to shopping dining and freeway access.

$3,150/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3496-Ediwhar-Ave

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE5086486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3496 Ediwhar Ave have any available units?
3496 Ediwhar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3496 Ediwhar Ave have?
Some of 3496 Ediwhar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3496 Ediwhar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3496 Ediwhar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3496 Ediwhar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3496 Ediwhar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3496 Ediwhar Ave offer parking?
No, 3496 Ediwhar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3496 Ediwhar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3496 Ediwhar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3496 Ediwhar Ave have a pool?
No, 3496 Ediwhar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3496 Ediwhar Ave have accessible units?
No, 3496 Ediwhar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3496 Ediwhar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3496 Ediwhar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University