Home
San Diego, CA
349 Playa Del Sur
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:03 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
349 Playa Del Sur
349 Playa Del Sur
No Longer Available
Location
349 Playa Del Sur, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Short walk to beautiful Wind and Sea Beach. Very nice neighborhood. Completely remodeled. Private balcony.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 349 Playa Del Sur have any available units?
349 Playa Del Sur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 349 Playa Del Sur currently offering any rent specials?
349 Playa Del Sur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Playa Del Sur pet-friendly?
No, 349 Playa Del Sur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 349 Playa Del Sur offer parking?
No, 349 Playa Del Sur does not offer parking.
Does 349 Playa Del Sur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Playa Del Sur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Playa Del Sur have a pool?
No, 349 Playa Del Sur does not have a pool.
Does 349 Playa Del Sur have accessible units?
No, 349 Playa Del Sur does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Playa Del Sur have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Playa Del Sur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Playa Del Sur have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Playa Del Sur does not have units with air conditioning.
