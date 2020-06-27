All apartments in San Diego
349 Playa Del Sur

349 Playa Del Sur · No Longer Available
Location

349 Playa Del Sur, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Short walk to beautiful Wind and Sea Beach. Very nice neighborhood. Completely remodeled. Private balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Playa Del Sur have any available units?
349 Playa Del Sur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 349 Playa Del Sur currently offering any rent specials?
349 Playa Del Sur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Playa Del Sur pet-friendly?
No, 349 Playa Del Sur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 349 Playa Del Sur offer parking?
No, 349 Playa Del Sur does not offer parking.
Does 349 Playa Del Sur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Playa Del Sur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Playa Del Sur have a pool?
No, 349 Playa Del Sur does not have a pool.
Does 349 Playa Del Sur have accessible units?
No, 349 Playa Del Sur does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Playa Del Sur have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Playa Del Sur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Playa Del Sur have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Playa Del Sur does not have units with air conditioning.
