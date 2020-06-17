3477 Ruffin Road, E1

Amenities
End Unit
2 Bed 2 Bath : UPGRADED APARTMENT
Rent: $1850
Deposit: $250 (Normally $1,500)
No Monthly Pet Fees
Water, Trash, Sewage and 1 Parking Space is included with rent.
Upgraded Apartment Features:
- Upgraded carpet
- Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom
- Beautiful kitchen cabinets
- Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures
- Upgraded ceiling fan
- Grey color accent wall
- Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop)
- Spacious closets in every bedroom
- Ample hallway cabinet space
- Powered for cable, telephone and Internet
Community Features:
- On site management
- 4 On site laundry rooms
- Off Street Parking
- 4 Swimming Pools
- 24/7 Maintenance Department
- On-site Rental Office
- Located in Serra Mesa just up the street from Qualcomm Stadium
- Short driving distance from Mission Valley, Downtown, North Park, Convoy, and the Beach!
- Close proximity to shopping centers, groceries, dinning, 24-Hour Fitness, and Starbucks!
- 5 minutes away from major freeway access: the 8, 15, 163, and 805
PETS ARE WELCOME!