Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3453 Jemez Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3453 Jemez Dr.

3453 Jemez Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3453 Jemez Dr, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3453 Jemez Dr. Available 03/02/19 1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Clairemont - Nice size 1 bed 1 bath duplex in Clairemont. Close to major freeways and attractions. Call the office for more details 619-425-4295.

No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4673116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 Jemez Dr. have any available units?
3453 Jemez Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3453 Jemez Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3453 Jemez Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 Jemez Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3453 Jemez Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3453 Jemez Dr. offer parking?
No, 3453 Jemez Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3453 Jemez Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3453 Jemez Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 Jemez Dr. have a pool?
No, 3453 Jemez Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3453 Jemez Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3453 Jemez Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 Jemez Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3453 Jemez Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3453 Jemez Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3453 Jemez Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
