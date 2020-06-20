All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

3441 Marlesta Drive

3441 Marlesta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3441 Marlesta Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home with Large Yard Near Mesa College - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home near Mesa College.

NO PETS.

12 month lease.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.

If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3713789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 Marlesta Drive have any available units?
3441 Marlesta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3441 Marlesta Drive have?
Some of 3441 Marlesta Drive's amenities include garage, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 Marlesta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3441 Marlesta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 Marlesta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3441 Marlesta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3441 Marlesta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3441 Marlesta Drive offers parking.
Does 3441 Marlesta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 Marlesta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 Marlesta Drive have a pool?
No, 3441 Marlesta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3441 Marlesta Drive have accessible units?
No, 3441 Marlesta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 Marlesta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3441 Marlesta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

