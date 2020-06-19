Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill

3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 Available 06/21/20 1st Floor end unit perfect with new floors. - Beautiful light and bright 1st-floor end unit condo with large patio. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, each with own bath and own walk-in closet, 1001 sq ft, open and spacious. new vinyl floors throughout, new stackable washer/dryer in the unit, and new paint throughout, two assigned underground parking spaces. Two private patios for BBQ. Right at the intersection of Lebon and Nobel.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- Rent: $2,300.

- Deposit: $2,300.

- Washer/Dryer: In unit.

- Pet Restrictions: An additional deposit or pet fee will apply.

- Parking: Two reserved spaces.

- Utilities: Water included.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year +



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all by emailing info@patrizeproperties.com.



Patrize Properties, Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #02090924

760-652-5114



(RLNE4716977)