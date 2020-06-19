All apartments in San Diego
3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111

3440 Lebon Drive · (760) 652-5114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3440 Lebon Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 · Avail. Jun 21

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 Available 06/21/20 1st Floor end unit perfect with new floors. - Beautiful light and bright 1st-floor end unit condo with large patio. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, each with own bath and own walk-in closet, 1001 sq ft, open and spacious. new vinyl floors throughout, new stackable washer/dryer in the unit, and new paint throughout, two assigned underground parking spaces. Two private patios for BBQ. Right at the intersection of Lebon and Nobel.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- Rent: $2,300.
- Deposit: $2,300.
- Washer/Dryer: In unit.
- Pet Restrictions: An additional deposit or pet fee will apply.
- Parking: Two reserved spaces.
- Utilities: Water included.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year +

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all by emailing info@patrizeproperties.com.

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924
760-652-5114

(RLNE4716977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 have any available units?
3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 have?
Some of 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 currently offering any rent specials?
3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 is pet friendly.
Does 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 offer parking?
Yes, 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 does offer parking.
Does 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 have a pool?
Yes, 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 has a pool.
Does 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 have accessible units?
No, 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3440 Lebon Dr. Apt. 4111 does not have units with dishwashers.
