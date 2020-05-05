3436 Mount Aachen Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

This exquisitely updated home features a HUGE 400sf bonus room addition to the rear of the home, dual pane windows, opening skylight, Versailles pattern chiseled edge Turkish beige marble flooring, imported chandeliers and iron bars and elegant crown molding. The kitchen features a hand painted mural by famed artist Neal Lange, granite countertops with bar seating which overlooks the family room and dining area.



The private backyard paradise features high-quality turf and Turkish flagstone with mica that shines like diamonds complemented by a large custom designed corner sitting area - perfect for entertaining! All bedrooms are generously sized and have high-grade wood flooring, professionally finished closets with built-in organization. The third bedroom has its own private entrance with kitchenette!



(RLNE5618630)