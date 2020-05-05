All apartments in San Diego
3436 Mount Aachen Ave.
3436 Mount Aachen Ave
3436 Mount Aachen Ave

3436 Mount Aachen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3436 Mount Aachen Avenue, San Diego, CA 92111
Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This exquisitely updated home features a HUGE 400sf bonus room addition to the rear of the home, dual pane windows, opening skylight, Versailles pattern chiseled edge Turkish beige marble flooring, imported chandeliers and iron bars and elegant crown molding. The kitchen features a hand painted mural by famed artist Neal Lange, granite countertops with bar seating which overlooks the family room and dining area.

The private backyard paradise features high-quality turf and Turkish flagstone with mica that shines like diamonds complemented by a large custom designed corner sitting area - perfect for entertaining! All bedrooms are generously sized and have high-grade wood flooring, professionally finished closets with built-in organization. The third bedroom has its own private entrance with kitchenette!

(RLNE5618630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3436 Mount Aachen Ave have any available units?
3436 Mount Aachen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3436 Mount Aachen Ave have?
Some of 3436 Mount Aachen Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 Mount Aachen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3436 Mount Aachen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 Mount Aachen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3436 Mount Aachen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3436 Mount Aachen Ave offer parking?
No, 3436 Mount Aachen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3436 Mount Aachen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3436 Mount Aachen Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 Mount Aachen Ave have a pool?
No, 3436 Mount Aachen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3436 Mount Aachen Ave have accessible units?
No, 3436 Mount Aachen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 Mount Aachen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3436 Mount Aachen Ave has units with dishwashers.

