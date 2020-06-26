3413 Front Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32b6f69060 ---- Great updated apartment off the beaten path in Hillcrest, available NOW. Fresh paint, ceiling fans, sunny with lots of windows. Updated kitchen & bathroom. This home also has a great private backyard, and there is access to shared coin operated laundry. Utilities: no utilities included, power in tenant name & water/sewer charged back to tenants by management company Pet Policy: small pets will be considered case by case with additional $35/month per pet rent. Lease Term: one year then month to month AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status. Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing! *****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY***** AMG Props www.amgprops.com AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com 619-304-9503 Private Backyard