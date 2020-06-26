All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3413 Front Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3413 Front Street
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:46 PM

3413 Front Street

3413 Front St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3413 Front St, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32b6f69060 ---- Great updated apartment off the beaten path in Hillcrest, available NOW. Fresh paint, ceiling fans, sunny with lots of windows. Updated kitchen & bathroom. This home also has a great private backyard, and there is access to shared coin operated laundry. Utilities: no utilities included, power in tenant name & water/sewer charged back to tenants by management company Pet Policy: small pets will be considered case by case with additional $35/month per pet rent. Lease Term: one year then month to month AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status. Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing! *****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY***** AMG Props www.amgprops.com AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com 619-304-9503 Private Backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Front Street have any available units?
3413 Front Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3413 Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Front Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Front Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 Front Street is pet friendly.
Does 3413 Front Street offer parking?
No, 3413 Front Street does not offer parking.
Does 3413 Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Front Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Front Street have a pool?
No, 3413 Front Street does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Front Street have accessible units?
No, 3413 Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Front Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 Front Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3413 Front Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3413 Front Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University