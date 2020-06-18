3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with a 3rd room that is perfect for a small office nook (possibly a bedroom but is very small). Unit is located on the 2nd floor of a charming Craftsman building. Spacious in unit laundry room with washer and dryer. Enjoy bright and airy living with ample windows, newly refinished original hardwood floors and crisp white walls. Centrally located in Hillcrest and close to Downtown San Diego, tenants enjoy urban living with a variety of restaurants and shopping within walking distance. Nearby access to the 5 and 163 freeways. Street Parking. Water and Trash included.

Charming 6 unit, 2 story Craftsman building located in the heart of Hillcrest, San Diego. Walking distance to restaurants and shops and just minutes to Downtown San Diego. Close to Freeway access. Tenants share a secluded rear patio. Water and trash are included. Street parking.