All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:44 AM

3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415

3409 5th Ave · (619) 884-4494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3409 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with a 3rd room that is perfect for a small office nook (possibly a bedroom but is very small). Unit is located on the 2nd floor of a charming Craftsman building. Spacious in unit laundry room with washer and dryer. Enjoy bright and airy living with ample windows, newly refinished original hardwood floors and crisp white walls. Centrally located in Hillcrest and close to Downtown San Diego, tenants enjoy urban living with a variety of restaurants and shopping within walking distance. Nearby access to the 5 and 163 freeways. Street Parking. Water and Trash included.
Charming 6 unit, 2 story Craftsman building located in the heart of Hillcrest, San Diego. Walking distance to restaurants and shops and just minutes to Downtown San Diego. Close to Freeway access. Tenants share a secluded rear patio. Water and trash are included. Street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 have any available units?
3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 have?
Some of 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 currently offering any rent specials?
3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 pet-friendly?
No, 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 offer parking?
No, 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 does not offer parking.
Does 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 have a pool?
No, 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 does not have a pool.
Does 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 have accessible units?
No, 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 does not have accessible units.
Does 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3409-21 Fifth Avenue - 3415?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity