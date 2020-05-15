3399 Ruffin Road, L2

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated 24hr gym

2 Bed 2 Bath : UPGRADED APARTMENT



Rent: $1850

Deposit: $250 (Normally $1,500)

No Monthly Pet Fees



Water, Trash, Sewage and 1 Parking Space is included with rent.



Upgraded Apartment Features:

- Upgraded carpet

- Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom

- Beautiful kitchen cabinets

- Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures

- Upgraded ceiling fan

- Grey color accent wall

- Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop)

- Spacious closets in every bedroom

- Ample hallway cabinet space

- Powered for cable, telephone and Internet



Community Features:

- On site management

- 4 On site laundry rooms

- Off Street Parking

- 4 Swimming Pools

- 24/7 Maintenance Department

- On-site Rental Office

- Located in Serra Mesa just up the street from Qualcomm Stadium

- Short driving distance from Mission Valley, Downtown, North Park, Convoy, and the Beach!

- Close proximity to shopping centers, groceries, dinning, 24-Hour Fitness, and Starbucks!

- 5 minutes away from major freeway access: the 8, 15, 163, and 805



PETS ARE WELCOME!