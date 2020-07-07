Rent Calculator
3395 31 Street
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:29 AM
3395 31 Street
3395 31st Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3395 31st Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3395 31 Street have any available units?
3395 31 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3395 31 Street have?
Some of 3395 31 Street's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3395 31 Street currently offering any rent specials?
3395 31 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3395 31 Street pet-friendly?
No, 3395 31 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3395 31 Street offer parking?
Yes, 3395 31 Street offers parking.
Does 3395 31 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3395 31 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3395 31 Street have a pool?
No, 3395 31 Street does not have a pool.
Does 3395 31 Street have accessible units?
No, 3395 31 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3395 31 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3395 31 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
