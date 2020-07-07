All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3395 31 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3395 31 Street
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:29 AM

3395 31 Street

3395 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3395 31st Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3395 31 Street have any available units?
3395 31 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3395 31 Street have?
Some of 3395 31 Street's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3395 31 Street currently offering any rent specials?
3395 31 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3395 31 Street pet-friendly?
No, 3395 31 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3395 31 Street offer parking?
Yes, 3395 31 Street offers parking.
Does 3395 31 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3395 31 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3395 31 Street have a pool?
No, 3395 31 Street does not have a pool.
Does 3395 31 Street have accessible units?
No, 3395 31 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3395 31 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3395 31 Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University