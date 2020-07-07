3380 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104 City Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3380 Cherokee #46 Available 06/11/21 All Upgraded Townhome In Cherokee Canyon Gated Complex - This unit is located in Cherokee Canyon gated complex. Lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. All upgraded appliances. Laminant flooring throughout. 2 balconys.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4943070)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3380 Cherokee #46 have any available units?
3380 Cherokee #46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3380 Cherokee #46 currently offering any rent specials?
3380 Cherokee #46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3380 Cherokee #46 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3380 Cherokee #46 is pet friendly.
Does 3380 Cherokee #46 offer parking?
No, 3380 Cherokee #46 does not offer parking.
Does 3380 Cherokee #46 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3380 Cherokee #46 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3380 Cherokee #46 have a pool?
No, 3380 Cherokee #46 does not have a pool.
Does 3380 Cherokee #46 have accessible units?
No, 3380 Cherokee #46 does not have accessible units.
Does 3380 Cherokee #46 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3380 Cherokee #46 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3380 Cherokee #46 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3380 Cherokee #46 does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)