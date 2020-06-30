Rent Calculator
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3345 Oliphant St
3345 Oliphant Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3345 Oliphant Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3345 Oliphant St have any available units?
3345 Oliphant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3345 Oliphant St currently offering any rent specials?
3345 Oliphant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 Oliphant St pet-friendly?
No, 3345 Oliphant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3345 Oliphant St offer parking?
Yes, 3345 Oliphant St offers parking.
Does 3345 Oliphant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3345 Oliphant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 Oliphant St have a pool?
No, 3345 Oliphant St does not have a pool.
Does 3345 Oliphant St have accessible units?
No, 3345 Oliphant St does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 Oliphant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3345 Oliphant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3345 Oliphant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3345 Oliphant St does not have units with air conditioning.
