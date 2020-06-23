Rent Calculator
3335 Dale Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3335 Dale Street
3335 Dale Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3335 Dale Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3335 Dale Street have any available units?
3335 Dale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3335 Dale Street have?
Some of 3335 Dale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3335 Dale Street currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Dale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Dale Street pet-friendly?
No, 3335 Dale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3335 Dale Street offer parking?
No, 3335 Dale Street does not offer parking.
Does 3335 Dale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3335 Dale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Dale Street have a pool?
No, 3335 Dale Street does not have a pool.
Does 3335 Dale Street have accessible units?
No, 3335 Dale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Dale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3335 Dale Street has units with dishwashers.
