Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3335 C Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3335 C Street

3335 C Street · No Longer Available
Location

3335 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
key fob access
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72c023f02c ----
Remodelled with private yard and deck .Quiet street , close of all.

Very nice property, must see!

AREA & ZIP CODE
GOLDEN HILL: 92102
.
PROPERTY TYPE
Two duplexes
.
LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms)
One or two years
.
SECURITY DEPOSIT
One month\'s rent
.
RENT: First month
Same as monthly rent
.
REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN
Painting will not be done. Flooring will not be changed but will be cleaned if needed. Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done if needed. Safety items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r)
.
----------------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) -------------------
.
CREDIT SCORE: 650 Average of all co-applicants & co-signers
.
GROSS INCOME: 2.75X RENT (All co-applicants and 50% of co-signers)
.
NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 5
.
LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord
.
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance)
.
NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside resident and any common area)
.
PETS ALLOWED: Dog breeds at s.sdcpm.com/dogsbanned are not allowed. Verified assistive animals are always allowed.
No Pets
.
SECTION 8 OK ?
NO
.
LANDSCAPING
Landlord common area, tenant private area
.
LANDSCAPING: WATERING
Landlord common area, tenant private area
.
WATER
Landlord
.
SEWER
Landlord
.
GAS & ELECTRIC
Resident
.
TRASH
Landlord (By City of San Diego)
.
OTHER REQUIREMENTS
.
.
----------------------OTHER INFORMATION-------------------------------------------
.
AIR CONDITIONING ?
No
.
ALARM ?
NO
.
BALCONY ?
No
.
BBQ ?
No
.
BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS)
Unknown
.
BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS)
Unknown
.
BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS)
Unknown
.
BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED?
Yes
.
BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS
10X10
.
BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS
10X10
.
BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS
na
.
BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS
na
.
BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS
na
.
BREAKFAST BAR ?
Yes
.
CEILINGS TYPE
8FT (STANDARD)
.
CEILING FANS ?
Yes
.
CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION
No
.
COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen)
?
.
DECK ?
Yes
.
DINING ROOM ?
No
.
DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
DISHWASHER ?
Yes
.
DRYER ?
Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)
.
ELEVATOR ?
No
.
FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
FIREPLACE ?
No
.
FLOOR LEVEL
One Level
.
FLOORING
All tile
.
FRIDGE:Type
No
.
GARBAGE DISPOSAL ?
Yes
.
GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area)
no
.
GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ?
No
.
HALL: DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
HEATING TYPE
Electric: Wall
.
HOA:NAME
NO HOA
.
HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL
?
.
KEYLESS ENTRY ?
No
.
KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
INTERCOM ?
No
.
LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
LIVING ROOM ?
Yes
.
LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS
Uknown
.
LOCATION OF UNIT
Middle unit
.
LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET
?
.
MAIL BOX:LOCATION
front of property
.
MAIL BOX: #
1
.
MICROWAVE ?
Yes
.
PANTRY ?
No
.
PARKING:TYPE
Two assigned spaces
.
PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND #
?
.
PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ?
NO
.
PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS)
Unknown
.
PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage)
UNKNOWN
.
PARKING:SPACE#
Street address numbers or /and letters
.
PARKING:LOCATION
Alley : 3rd and 4th from the left as you face the property
.
PARKING:SPACE PLAN
unknown
.
PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ?
NO
.
PARKING:GUEST(RULES)
UNKNOWN
.
PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s)
No guest parking
.
PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ?
No guest parking
.
PATIO ?
Yes
.
POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED
No
.
SCHOOL: DISTRICT
San Diego Unified
.
SCHOOL: HIGH
SAN DIEGO COMPLEX
.
SCHOOL:MIDDLE
ROOSEVELT
.
SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY
GOLDEN HILL
.
SPRINKLERS ?
Yes
.
STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION
Shed
.
STOVE
GAS
.
TENNIS COURTS ?
No
.
VIEW
NONE
.
WALK TO PARK ?
Yes
.
WASHER ?
Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)
.
WATER HEATER
Gas
.
WINDOWS
OPEN BY SIDE
.
WINDOWS:COVERINGS
?
.
YARD ?
No
.
YEAR BUILT
1955

Deck (Private)
Heating: Electric Wall
Rehabbed
Washer And Dryer Inside Unit
Yard (Private)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 C Street have any available units?
3335 C Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 C Street have?
Some of 3335 C Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 C Street currently offering any rent specials?
3335 C Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 C Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3335 C Street is pet friendly.
Does 3335 C Street offer parking?
Yes, 3335 C Street does offer parking.
Does 3335 C Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3335 C Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 C Street have a pool?
Yes, 3335 C Street has a pool.
Does 3335 C Street have accessible units?
No, 3335 C Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 C Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3335 C Street has units with dishwashers.
