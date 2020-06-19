3335 C Street

Amenities
Remodelled with private yard and deck .Quiet street , close of all.
Very nice property, must see!
AREA & ZIP CODE
GOLDEN HILL: 92102
.
PROPERTY TYPE
Two duplexes
.
LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms)
One or two years
.
SECURITY DEPOSIT
One month\'s rent
.
RENT: First month
Same as monthly rent
.
REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN
Painting will not be done. Flooring will not be changed but will be cleaned if needed. Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done if needed. Safety items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r)
.
----------------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) -------------------
.
CREDIT SCORE: 650 Average of all co-applicants & co-signers
.
GROSS INCOME: 2.75X RENT (All co-applicants and 50% of co-signers)
.
NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 5
.
LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord
.
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance)
.
NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside resident and any common area)
.
PETS ALLOWED: Dog breeds at s.sdcpm.com/dogsbanned are not allowed. Verified assistive animals are always allowed.
No Pets
.
SECTION 8 OK ?
NO
.
LANDSCAPING
Landlord common area, tenant private area
.
LANDSCAPING: WATERING
Landlord common area, tenant private area
.
WATER
Landlord
.
SEWER
Landlord
.
GAS & ELECTRIC
Resident
.
TRASH
Landlord (By City of San Diego)
.
OTHER REQUIREMENTS
.
.
----------------------OTHER INFORMATION-------------------------------------------
.
AIR CONDITIONING ?
No
.
ALARM ?
NO
.
BALCONY ?
No
.
BBQ ?
No
.
BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS)
Unknown
.
BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS)
Unknown
.
BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS)
Unknown
.
BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED?
Yes
.
BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS
10X10
.
BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS
10X10
.
BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS
na
.
BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS
na
.
BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS
na
.
BREAKFAST BAR ?
Yes
.
CEILINGS TYPE
8FT (STANDARD)
.
CEILING FANS ?
Yes
.
CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION
No
.
COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen)
?
.
DECK ?
Yes
.
DINING ROOM ?
No
.
DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
DISHWASHER ?
Yes
.
DRYER ?
Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)
.
ELEVATOR ?
No
.
FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
FIREPLACE ?
No
.
FLOOR LEVEL
One Level
.
FLOORING
All tile
.
FRIDGE:Type
No
.
GARBAGE DISPOSAL ?
Yes
.
GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area)
no
.
GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ?
No
.
HALL: DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
HEATING TYPE
Electric: Wall
.
HOA:NAME
NO HOA
.
HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL
?
.
KEYLESS ENTRY ?
No
.
KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
INTERCOM ?
No
.
LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
LIVING ROOM ?
Yes
.
LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS
Uknown
.
LOCATION OF UNIT
Middle unit
.
LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET
?
.
MAIL BOX:LOCATION
front of property
.
MAIL BOX: #
1
.
MICROWAVE ?
Yes
.
PANTRY ?
No
.
PARKING:TYPE
Two assigned spaces
.
PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND #
?
.
PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ?
NO
.
PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS)
Unknown
.
PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage)
UNKNOWN
.
PARKING:SPACE#
Street address numbers or /and letters
.
PARKING:LOCATION
Alley : 3rd and 4th from the left as you face the property
.
PARKING:SPACE PLAN
unknown
.
PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ?
NO
.
PARKING:GUEST(RULES)
UNKNOWN
.
PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s)
No guest parking
.
PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ?
No guest parking
.
PATIO ?
Yes
.
POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED
No
.
SCHOOL: DISTRICT
San Diego Unified
.
SCHOOL: HIGH
SAN DIEGO COMPLEX
.
SCHOOL:MIDDLE
ROOSEVELT
.
SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY
GOLDEN HILL
.
SPRINKLERS ?
Yes
.
STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION
Shed
.
STOVE
GAS
.
TENNIS COURTS ?
No
.
VIEW
NONE
.
WALK TO PARK ?
Yes
.
WASHER ?
Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit)
.
WATER HEATER
Gas
.
WINDOWS
OPEN BY SIDE
.
WINDOWS:COVERINGS
?
.
YARD ?
No
.
YEAR BUILT
1955
Deck (Private)
Heating: Electric Wall
Rehabbed
Washer And Dryer Inside Unit
Yard (Private)