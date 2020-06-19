3330 Via Alicante

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded 2 bed,2.5 bath townhome. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, & plenty of countertops and cabinetry for storage. Living Room features vaulted ceiling & fireplace. Master suite with luxurious master bath. Large Patio entry level & balcony off kitchen. Oversized one car garage with Washer & Dryer. Complex is Lush, Green & Quiet. Walk to parks, shops, restaurants. Near UCSD, La Jolla School District. Available June 15th. Open House Saturday, June 6th - 10-12pm