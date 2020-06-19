All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3330 Via Alicante.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3330 Via Alicante
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:29 AM

3330 Via Alicante

3330 Via Alicante · (858) 720-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3330 Via Alicante, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully upgraded 2 bed,2.5 bath townhome. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, & plenty of countertops and cabinetry for storage. Living Room features vaulted ceiling & fireplace. Master suite with luxurious master bath. Large Patio entry level & balcony off kitchen. Oversized one car garage with Washer & Dryer. Complex is Lush, Green & Quiet. Walk to parks, shops, restaurants. Near UCSD, La Jolla School District. Available June 15th. Open House Saturday, June 6th - 10-12pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 Via Alicante have any available units?
3330 Via Alicante has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 Via Alicante have?
Some of 3330 Via Alicante's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 Via Alicante currently offering any rent specials?
3330 Via Alicante isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 Via Alicante pet-friendly?
No, 3330 Via Alicante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3330 Via Alicante offer parking?
Yes, 3330 Via Alicante does offer parking.
Does 3330 Via Alicante have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3330 Via Alicante offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 Via Alicante have a pool?
Yes, 3330 Via Alicante has a pool.
Does 3330 Via Alicante have accessible units?
No, 3330 Via Alicante does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 Via Alicante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3330 Via Alicante has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3330 Via Alicante?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity