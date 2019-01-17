Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3329 Adams Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3329 Adams Ave
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3329 Adams Ave
3329 Adams Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3329 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3329 Adams Ave have any available units?
3329 Adams Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3329 Adams Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Adams Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Adams Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3329 Adams Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3329 Adams Ave offer parking?
No, 3329 Adams Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3329 Adams Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 Adams Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Adams Ave have a pool?
No, 3329 Adams Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3329 Adams Ave have accessible units?
No, 3329 Adams Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Adams Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 Adams Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3329 Adams Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3329 Adams Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University