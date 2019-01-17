All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3329 Adams Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3329 Adams Ave
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

3329 Adams Ave

3329 Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3329 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 Adams Ave have any available units?
3329 Adams Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3329 Adams Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Adams Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Adams Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3329 Adams Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3329 Adams Ave offer parking?
No, 3329 Adams Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3329 Adams Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 Adams Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Adams Ave have a pool?
No, 3329 Adams Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3329 Adams Ave have accessible units?
No, 3329 Adams Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Adams Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 Adams Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3329 Adams Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3329 Adams Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University