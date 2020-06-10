Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3318 Winlow Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3318 Winlow Street
3318 Winlow Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3318 Winlow Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3318 Winlow Street have any available units?
3318 Winlow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3318 Winlow Street currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Winlow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Winlow Street pet-friendly?
No, 3318 Winlow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3318 Winlow Street offer parking?
Yes, 3318 Winlow Street offers parking.
Does 3318 Winlow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 Winlow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Winlow Street have a pool?
No, 3318 Winlow Street does not have a pool.
Does 3318 Winlow Street have accessible units?
No, 3318 Winlow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Winlow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 Winlow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3318 Winlow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3318 Winlow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
