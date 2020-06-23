Rent Calculator
3316 Freeman
3316 Freeman Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3316 Freeman Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3316 Freeman have any available units?
3316 Freeman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3316 Freeman currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Freeman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Freeman pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Freeman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3316 Freeman offer parking?
Yes, 3316 Freeman offers parking.
Does 3316 Freeman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Freeman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Freeman have a pool?
No, 3316 Freeman does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Freeman have accessible units?
No, 3316 Freeman does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Freeman have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 Freeman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 Freeman have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 Freeman does not have units with air conditioning.
