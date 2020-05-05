All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:52 PM

3310 Gregory St

3310 Gregory Street · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Gregory Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Gregory St have any available units?
3310 Gregory St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 Gregory St have?
Some of 3310 Gregory St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Gregory St currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Gregory St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Gregory St pet-friendly?
No, 3310 Gregory St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3310 Gregory St offer parking?
No, 3310 Gregory St does not offer parking.
Does 3310 Gregory St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3310 Gregory St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Gregory St have a pool?
No, 3310 Gregory St does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Gregory St have accessible units?
No, 3310 Gregory St does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Gregory St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 Gregory St has units with dishwashers.

