All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 330 J Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
San Diego, CA
330 J Street
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM
330 J Street
330 J Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
330 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 330 J Street have any available units?
330 J Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 330 J Street have?
Some of 330 J Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 330 J Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 J Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 J Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 J Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 330 J Street offer parking?
No, 330 J Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 J Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 J Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 J Street have a pool?
No, 330 J Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 J Street have accessible units?
No, 330 J Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 J Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 J Street has units with dishwashers.
