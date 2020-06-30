All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 330 J Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
330 J Street
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

330 J Street

330 J Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Marina
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

330 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 J Street have any available units?
330 J Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 J Street have?
Some of 330 J Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 J Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 J Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 J Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 J Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 330 J Street offer parking?
No, 330 J Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 J Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 J Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 J Street have a pool?
No, 330 J Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 J Street have accessible units?
No, 330 J Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 J Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 J Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University