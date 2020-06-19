All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 330 J St 210.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
330 J St 210
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

330 J St 210

330 J St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Marina
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

330 J St, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome Home! Renovated Marina District 2-Bedroom Condo with 2 Parking Spaces - Fantastic Marina District condo features two bed/two bath, 2 side-by-side parking spaces, fenced patio for lots of outdoor space, balcony and storage truly like a home in the city! This end-unit property features wood flooring, carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint, granite counters in kitchen, large living/dining space and bedrooms on opposite sides for added privacy. Situated in the heart of downtown San Diego - enjoys the quiet of the Marina District and near the excitement of the Gaslamp Quarter. Amenities include an BBQ area and rooftop patio area.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3345334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 J St 210 have any available units?
330 J St 210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 J St 210 have?
Some of 330 J St 210's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 J St 210 currently offering any rent specials?
330 J St 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 J St 210 pet-friendly?
No, 330 J St 210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 330 J St 210 offer parking?
Yes, 330 J St 210 offers parking.
Does 330 J St 210 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 J St 210 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 J St 210 have a pool?
No, 330 J St 210 does not have a pool.
Does 330 J St 210 have accessible units?
No, 330 J St 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 J St 210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 J St 210 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University