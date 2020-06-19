330 J St 210

Amenities

Welcome Home! Renovated Marina District 2-Bedroom Condo with 2 Parking Spaces - Fantastic Marina District condo features two bed/two bath, 2 side-by-side parking spaces, fenced patio for lots of outdoor space, balcony and storage truly like a home in the city! This end-unit property features wood flooring, carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint, granite counters in kitchen, large living/dining space and bedrooms on opposite sides for added privacy. Situated in the heart of downtown San Diego - enjoys the quiet of the Marina District and near the excitement of the Gaslamp Quarter. Amenities include an BBQ area and rooftop patio area.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3345334)