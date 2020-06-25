Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3262 Ashford #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3262 Ashford #C
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3262 Ashford #C
3262 Ashford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3262 Ashford Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom by Mesa College - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom down the street from Mesa College.
Large living room
Large Bedrooms
Private Patio
Please call or text Blake for a showing 858-952-4301
Open House Thursday 4/30 at 12 pm.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4860840)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3262 Ashford #C have any available units?
3262 Ashford #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3262 Ashford #C currently offering any rent specials?
3262 Ashford #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3262 Ashford #C pet-friendly?
No, 3262 Ashford #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3262 Ashford #C offer parking?
No, 3262 Ashford #C does not offer parking.
Does 3262 Ashford #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3262 Ashford #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3262 Ashford #C have a pool?
No, 3262 Ashford #C does not have a pool.
Does 3262 Ashford #C have accessible units?
No, 3262 Ashford #C does not have accessible units.
Does 3262 Ashford #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3262 Ashford #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3262 Ashford #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 3262 Ashford #C does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Rancho Vista Apts
2711 Manos Dr
San Diego, CA 92139
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University