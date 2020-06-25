3262 Ashford #C

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom by Mesa College - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom down the street from Mesa College.



Large living room



Large Bedrooms



Private Patio



Please call or text Blake for a showing 858-952-4301



Open House Thursday 4/30 at 12 pm.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4860840)