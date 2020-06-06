All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

3213 31st Street

3213 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3213 31st Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom near Balboa Park - Separate small single family 1 bed/ 1 bath South exposure home on quiet Cul de sac Street. Small fenced yard and patio, plank flooring and stackable washer and dryer. Alley entrance. Gardener and water paid. Includes storage shed. 3 separate homes on the lot. Don't miss this one! ONLY $1,495.00

No Dogs

All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. For more information please call us at Rancho Mesa Properties at 858-576-2176

(RLNE4944593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 31st Street have any available units?
3213 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3213 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3213 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 3213 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3213 31st Street offer parking?
No, 3213 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 3213 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 31st Street have a pool?
No, 3213 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3213 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 3213 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3213 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3213 31st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
