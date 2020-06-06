3213 31st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom near Balboa Park - Separate small single family 1 bed/ 1 bath South exposure home on quiet Cul de sac Street. Small fenced yard and patio, plank flooring and stackable washer and dryer. Alley entrance. Gardener and water paid. Includes storage shed. 3 separate homes on the lot. Don't miss this one! ONLY $1,495.00



No Dogs



All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. For more information please call us at Rancho Mesa Properties at 858-576-2176



(RLNE4944593)